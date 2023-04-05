SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was struck and killed by a hit-and-run driver early Wednesday morning in South San Francisco, SSFPD reported. Police said the victim was trying to walk across southbound lanes of El Camino Real.

Police responded to the call just after 1 a.m. on the 1500 block of El Camino Real. The driver fled and the victim was pronounced dead at the scene, according to South San Francisco police.

The road was closed for several hours Wednesday morning but has since reopened. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information should call motor officer John Paulo at 650-877-8900.