(KRON) — One person was killed in a hit-and-run crash in West Oakland on Tuesday, the Oakland Police Department confirmed.

The crash happened just before 1 p.m. on the 2400 block of San Pablo Avenue. OPD said a pedestrian was trying to cross the street when they were struck by a car.

The Oakland Fire Department responded to the scene and declared the victim dead. The suspect vehicle fled northbound on San Pablo.

Police did not provide a description of the suspect. It is unknown if drugs and alcohol were a factor in the crash.

OPD is investigating the crash, and anyone with information is asked to call (510) 777-8570.