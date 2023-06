(BCN) — A pedestrian was killed Monday morning after running onto Interstate Highway 580 in the unincorporated Alameda County community of Ashland, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The person, whose name wasn’t released, was reportedly trying to cross the highway east of 167th Avenue when they were hit by a vehicle at about 9:35 a.m. in the westbound lanes. The driver stopped and is cooperating with investigators, according to the CHP.

