Pedestrian on tracks struck by Caltrain near Gilroy Station

GILROY, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian trespassing on the tracks near Gilroy was struck by a Caltrain on Monday evening, according to the San Mateo County Transit District.

Around 7 p.m., officials say southbound train #264 was north of the Gilroy Caltrain Station when it struck the person.

First responders arrived on the scene and the person was taken to a hospital for observation.

About six passengers were onboard at the time of the collision. No other injuries were reported.

Officials say around 7:29 p.m. law enforcement arrived to release the train to move to the station in Gilroy.

At the time, the train was about 32 minutes delayed.

No other details have been released at this time.

