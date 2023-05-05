(BCN) — A pedestrian was injured critically when a U.S. Department of Homeland Security officer was in pursuit of a car in Oakland Thursday evening, police said Friday.

The collision, which also involved another car, occurred just after 5:30 p.m. near 23rd Avenue, East 11th Street and Interstate Highway 880.

A Homeland Security officer was in pursuit of an Acura TL. Its driver, Anton Jackson Jr., 22, of Oakland, allegedly failed to stop at a red light, according to police. The Acura hit a Nissan Altima and a 32-year-old Oakland resident, who was taken to Highland Hospital afterward, police said.

Jackson allegedly ran from the area and was quickly apprehended by Homeland Security officers. Police said an illegally modified gun was located nearby. The driver of the Nissan escaped injury and cooperated with the investigation, police said.

Jackson was treated at a hospital and then taken to Santa Rita Jail by Homeland Security officers. Jackson was not in jail as of Friday afternoon, according to jail records.

Police said it doesn’t appear drugs or alcohol played a role in the collision. Officials with the Department of Homeland Security did not immediately respond to a question about the chase and the department’s pursuit policy.

