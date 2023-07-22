(KRON) — A pedestrian was fatally struck by a Caltrain on Saturday morning, a Caltrain spokesperson confirmed to KRON4.

Just before 11 a.m., southbound train #630 struck and killed a person just north of the Santa Clara Caltrain station. Twelve passengers were on board the train, but no other injuries were reported.

Train service in the area is stopped at this time, and emergency personnel are on scene. This is the sixth Caltrain fatality this year, the agency said.

This is a developing story. Please stick with KRON for updates.