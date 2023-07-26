(KRON) — A pedestrian was struck by a car early Wednesday morning, according to the San Jose Police Department.

At 4:35 a.m., a collision occurred between a car and a pedestrian in the 600 block of Lincoln Avenue. The pedestrian was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries and has since been stabilized, police said.

Both directions of Lincoln Ave. were closed between Auzerais and Parkmoor Avenues, but have since reopened. San Jose police advised drivers to expect traffic delays in the area and to use alternate routes.