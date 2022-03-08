SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Jose are on the scene of a collision involving a pedestrian on Tuesday night.

Around 9:40 p.m., police say a pedestrian was hit by a car in the 4600 block of Bolero Dr.

Authorities say the pedestrian was taken to a hospital to be treated for serious injuries.

Police say the driver remained on the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

This is the second pedestrian versus vehicle collision that has been reported this week in San Jose.

On Monday, a pedestrian was hit at the intersection of Capitol Expwy. and Story Rd. The person was treated for life-threatening injuries and was stabilized, according to police

No other details have been released at this time.