MARIN COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian has died after a traffic collision Wednesday night in San Rafael, California Highway Patrol announced in a news release. The incident happened around 9:20 p.m. at the Lucas Valley Road off-ramp near Highway 101 northbound where a 2017 Toyota Camry struck a man.

The man was walking across the off-ramp and towards a bus stop, authorities said. The front of the car collided with the pedestrian, and the victim was then pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was a 35-year-old Novato resident whose name was not released. The driver of the Toyota is a 21-year-old man from San Rafael; he was not arrested. CHP said the unnamed driver didn’t suffer any injuries, remained at the scene and cooperated in the investigation.

Authorities said drugs or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in the crash. The bus stop near Lucas Valley Road is located approximately a five-minute walk from the Kaiser Permanente San Rafael Park Medical Offices on Los Gamos Drive.