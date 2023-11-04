(KRON) – A pedestrian was struck by a train near the 700 block of 45th Avenue in Oakland on Friday.
The Oakland Police Department Communications Division was contacted about the incident around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.
This is a developing story.
by: Jordan Baker
Posted:
Updated:
(KRON) – A pedestrian was struck by a train near the 700 block of 45th Avenue in Oakland on Friday.
The Oakland Police Department Communications Division was contacted about the incident around 7:30 p.m. on Nov. 3.
This is a developing story.