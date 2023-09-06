(KRON) — A man was killed after being struck by a truck in Santa Rosa on Wednesday, the Santa Rosa Police Department said.

The crash happened on the 500 block of Sebastopol Road, just after noon. A police investigation revealed that a pedestrian was crossing Sebastopol Road outside of a marked crosswalk when he was hit by a black 2013 Chevrolet Silverado, police said.

The victim was pronounced dead at a local hospital at approximately 12:45 p.m. He was identified as a white man estimated to be in his 30s.

The driver of the truck was a 70-year-old Santa Rosa resident. They remained at the scene and cooperated with police.

The crash happened just west of Dutton Avenue. Sebastopol Road between Dutton Avenue and Avalon Avenue was closed for about two hours while police investigated, but it has since reopened.

The cause of the collision has not yet been determined. SRPD is asking for the community’s help as it gathers information. Anyone with information is asked to contact SRPD’s Riley Howard at (707) 543-8541 or by email at rhoward@srcity.org.

The crash marked Santa Rosa’s first traffic death of 2023.