Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Millbrae

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle overnight in Millbrae, according to a news release.

It happened February 21 around 3:08 a.m. The pedestrian was crossing the roadway outside of a crosswalk, according to the sheriff’s office, when they were struck at southbound SR-82 and Hillcrest Boulevard, in Millbrae.

The pedestrian – a male in his 30s – was taken to San Francisco General Hospital. He is in critical condition from serious injuries.

According to the sheriff’s office, the driver has “fully cooperated with sheriff’s deputies.”

Sergeant Mike Tabak stated that the investigation is ongoing.

