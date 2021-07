Accident or crime scene cordon tape, police line do not cross. It is nighttime, emergency lights of police cars flashing blue, red and white in the background

CONCORD, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle in downtown Concord on Saturday morning.

The Concord Police closed the area to traffic: Concord Ave from Pleasant Hill towards Costco at Harrison. They are asking people to avoid the area, as of 12:13 p.m.

Police said more updates will come once the lanes are reopened.