(BCN) — A woman who died after being struck by a vehicle last week in San Jose was identified by the Santa Clara County Medical Examiner’s Office as Justina Beck, a 37-year-old San Jose resident.

Beck was struck near Chesbro Avenue and Blossom Hill Road, in San Jose, at about 11 p.m. on Nov. 6.

Beck was taken to the hospital following the collision but died from her injuries.

The driver was cooperative with responding police officers.

It was San Jose’s 24th pedestrian death this year.

