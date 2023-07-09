(KRON) — A pedestrian is dead after being struck by a car Saturday night in San Jose. The crash was reported around 9:45 p.m. in the area of Capitol Expressway and Monterey Road.

The pedestrian, a woman, was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries. She ultimately succumbed to her injuries, authorities said.

Police closed the westbound lanes of Capitol Expressway from Seven Trees Boulevard to Snell Avenue for several hours.

This incident mark’s San Jose’s 24th fatal collision and 25th traffic death of the year.