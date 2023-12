(KRON) — A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train in Menlo Park on Friday, Caltrain confirmed to KRON4.

The crash happened at about 6:22 p.m. near the Menlo Park station. Northbound train #711 was involved in the crash.

Both tracks were held as emergency personnel was at the scene. There were 31 passengers aboard the train, Caltrain said. None of them were injured.

Several other trains are delayed due to the crash.