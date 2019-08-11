Pedestrian struck, killed in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A pedestrian was hit and killed by a vehicle on Saturday night in San Francisco, according to Supervisor Matt Haney and a community organization.

On Saturday night, Supervisor Haney posted on Twitter a picture of the scene where he says a woman died.

Haney says the woman was struck by a taxi.

Another pedestrian fatality tonight, on Market St. Hit by a taxi. The woman died on the scene. We are devastated and furious. pic.twitter.com/F5mxCrGoAy — Matt Haney (@MattHaneySF) August 11, 2019

The Executive Director of Walk SF, Jodie Medeiros, says the collision happened at Fifth and Market Streets.

Medeiros says this is the 15th person walking or biking that has been killed this year.

“This number is more than double as it was the same time last year,” Medeiros said in a statement released. “These tragic unnecessary deaths must stop.”