Pedestrian struck, killed in San Francisco’s Western Addition

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – An arrest has been made after a pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle in San Francisco early Tuesday morning, according to the San Francisco Police Department.

Around 7 a.m., officers received reports of a pedestrian being hit by a vehicle at Geary Boulevard and Gough Street.

Officers arrived on the scene and began life saving efforts to the pedestrian.

The victim was pronounced dead on the scene.

Early today, a pedestrian was struck and killed at Geary/Gough. Suspect was taken into custody. It’s heartbreaking to learn of another victim of traffic violence in this city, and our hearts go out to the victim’s family & friends. Will provide further updates as we learn more. — Dean Preston (@DeanPreston) August 11, 2020

The driver remained on the scene and was cooperating with authorities.

Officers arrested the adult male driver. His identity and charges have not been released at this time.

Authorities say they do not believe drugs or alcohol were a factor in the collision.

During the investigation, police blocked off traffic to vehicles and pedestrians.

No other details have been released at this time.

