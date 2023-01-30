ALAMEDA COUNTY, Calif. (BCN) — All lanes reopened at the connector between Interstate 580 and Interstate 238 Monday morning in Alameda County following a fatal collision involving a pedestrian, according to a California Highway Patrol spokesman.

One eastbound lane was closed at about 5:10 a.m. following the report of the fatality, said CHP spokesman Daniel Jacowitz.

A black Honda CR-V driven by a 71-year-old Castro Valley resident collided with a 28-year-old female Turlock resident, who was pronounced dead at the scene, said Jacowitz.

The driver remained at the scene and intoxication is not believed to be a factor in the collision.

Jacowitz said the victim had exited a nearby white Chevy Malibu that was still occupied. Jacowitz said it was unclear exactly why she had exited, but the car was not disabled. Domestic violence or another dispute is not initially believed to be involved, although the investigation is ongoing.

“This is just a very tragic, sad incident, something that could have possibly been avoidable,” said Jacowitz. He said CHP is reminding the public that walking on highways is inherently dangerous and to avoid doing so.

The eastbound lane on the Interstate 580 connector was closed for about 90 minutes as the investigation was underway.

