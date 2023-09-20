SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A pedestrian was injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in the Mission District, the San Francisco Police Department said. It happened in the area of 18th and Valencia Street around 1:28 p.m.

Officers arrived and spotted the pedestrian suffering from injuries. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, SFPD said.

The driver of the car who hit the pedestrian remained on scene to cooperate with the investigation. SFPD says drugs and/or alcohol do not appear to be a factor in this collision.

As of Wednesday evening, there have been no new updates about the condition of the victim. SFPD says anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact SFPD at 415-575-4444 or text a tip to TIP411.