SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries after a hit-and-run Friday night, the San Jose Police Department announced on Twitter. The collision happened in the area of Blossom Hill Road and Snell Avenue.

The victim is female, but police did not provide any other details about her identity. The pedestrian was crossing the street outside a marked crosswalk, according to police.

Police have not released any information about the suspect vehicle. Traffic is impacted while SJPD conducts an investigation.

The incident happened at 7:17 p.m. No other details were immediately available.

This story will be updated. Check back as KRON4 learns more.