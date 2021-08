SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — Crews are responding to a vehicle-pedestrian collision in San Jose Wednesday afternoon, police said.

Police are at the scene in the 1700 block of Rogers Avenue.

The pedestrian is suffering life-threatening injuries, officials said.

Authorities are asking the public to avoid the area as traffic is impacted.

No other details were immediately available.

Check back for updates as this is a developing story.