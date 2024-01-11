(KRON) — San Jose Police Department units are at the scene of a pedestrian-involved traffic collision Thursday morning in east San Jose, the department announced on X.

The collision happened in the area of Quimby and S White roads at around 6:43 a.m., police said. The pedestrian sustained life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital.

Quincy Road is closed from Lovewood Way to S White Road, according to authorities. Motorists are asked to avoid the area and seek alternate routes.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.