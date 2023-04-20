(KRON) — A pedestrian is in the hospital after being hit by a vehicle Thursday afternoon, the San Jose Police Department said on Twitter. The collision happened near Hostetter Road and N. Capitol Avenue around 12:15 p.m.

The unidentified pedestrian suffered life-threatening injuries, according to SJPD. As of 3 p.m., the person remains in critical condition.

Roadways in the area of the collision were closed earlier but have since reopened.

