SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) — A pedestrian is in the hospital after a traffic collision Wednesday evening, the San Jose Police Department (SJPD) said on Twitter. The crash happened around 6:45 p.m. near Dry Creek Road and Bascom Avenue.

The unidentified victim was taken to a nearby hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to SJPD. Dry Creek Road and Bascom Avenue is on the western border of San Jose, just outside of the city of Campbell.

Police said travelers in the area should expect a road closure as they investigate the incident. No other information was immediately available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.