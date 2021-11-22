Pedestrian walking on Hwy 101 in Petaluma struck by car

PETALUMA, Calif. (KRON) – A pedestrian walking on Highway 101 was struck by a car on Saturday night, according to the Santa Rosa CHP.

Around 11:34 p.m., officers responded to the crash on southbound 101 near Petaluma Boulevard North.

Officials received reports of a person walking in the slow lane when he was hit by a passing car.

First responders arrived on the scene and found a man in the road.

CHP officials say a Toyota RAV4 was driving southbound when they hit the man. The car then pulled over and waited for officers to arrive.

Officers say the driver was not under the influence at the time of the crash.

The pedestrian was taken to the Santa Rosa Memorial Hospital to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

Highway lanes were shut down while officers remained on the scene.

A driver, who was stuck in the backed-up traffic, had passed out behind the wheel, CHP says. This driver was arrested for DUI and booked into the Sonoma County Jail.