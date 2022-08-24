NAPA, Calif. (KRON) — A police report acquired by KRON4 from the night of Paul Pelosi’s arrest revealed that Pelosi needed help walking before he was taken into custody. Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, was arrested on May 28 for driving under the influence.

Pelosi, 82, was driving on Highway 29 near Oakville Cross Road when his Porsche collided with a Jeep. He was sentenced on Tuesday to five days in jail.

Pelosi originally told police that he had just one glass of wine before driving, according to the police report. Officer Jesus Perez Ramirez, who arrested Pelosi, smelled alcohol on his breath and observed that he was unsteady on his feet.

Pelosi agreed to answer some questions and take voluntary tests. When asked again how much he drank, Pelosi again answered that he had one glass of wine, before dinner, police said.

Ramirez asked what type of wine he drank, and Pelosi altered his answer to say he had a glass of champagne before dinner and a glass of wine at dinner, according to the police report. He also said he started drinking at 7:00 p.m. and finished by 8:00 p.m. CHP was dispatched to the crash at 10:28 p.m., the police report said.

Pelosi told police that he had the drinks at a friend’s house on Walnut Drive, which is near the site of the crash. He also said he did not feel the effects of what he drank, but Ramirez disagreed.

“Throughout my conversation with Pelosi, I observed the following signs and symptoms of alcohol intoxication: both of his eyes were red/watery, his speech was slurred, he had a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage coming from his person, and he failed to provide logical answers to multiple questions I asked,” Ramirez said in the police report.

Ramirez asked Pelosi to walk to his police vehicle before taking field sobriety tests. Ramirez wrote in the police report that he was afraid Pelosi would fall, so he suggested Pelosi grab onto his shoulder. Pelosi used Ramirez’s shoulder for support as he walked over.

Pelosi displayed “signs of impairment” as he completed the field sobriety tests, the police report said. Officer Ramirez then decided to place Pelosi under arrest and put him in handcuffs.