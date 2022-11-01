David Depape is shown in Berkeley, Calif., on Dec. 13, 2013. (Michael Short /San Francisco Chronicle via AP /File)

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The man accused of breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s San Francisco home and beating her husband with a hammer pleaded not guilty.

David DePape, 42 of Richmond, Calif., appeared in the San Francisco Hall of Justice on Tuesday afternoon to enter his plea. He wore an orange jail-issued inmate jumpsuit. DePape’s right arm was in a sling because his arm was dislocated when officers tackled and arrested him inside Pelosi’s house on October 28.

A judge ordered DePape to remain behind bars with no bail.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins charged DePape with six felony counts for the attack against Pelosi’s 82-year-old husband, Paul Pelosi. DePape is charged with premeditated attempted murder, burglary, inflicting injury on an elder likely to cause great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and threatening a family member of a public official.

According to an affidavit written by FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor, DePape broke into the house with the intent of kidnapping Nancy Pelosi. “DePape had zip ties, tape, rope, and at least one hammer with him,” Minor wrote.

This breaking news story will be updated.