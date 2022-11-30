SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – David DePape is scheduled to appear in a federal courtroom today as lawyers from both sides update the judge on their progress in preparing for a trial.

DePape is scheduled to appear this morning after pleading not guilty to those federal charges.

He has been charged with one count of attempted kidnapping of a United States official, which carries a max of 20 years in prison.

He has also been charged with one count of assault on an immediate family member of a U.S. official with intent to retaliate against the official on account of their performance of official duties.

That charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 years in prison.

DePape was indicted after allegedly breaking in to the home of Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul in October.

Officers responded to the home and said they found DePape and Paul Pelosi fighting over a hammer. An officer ordered DePape to drop the hammer but ended up swinging it at Paul leaving him with a fractured skull. Mr. Pelosi underwent surgery and has been recovering since then. Police claim DePape told them he wanted to attack Mrs. Pelosi and other political leaders.

DePape has also pleaded not guilty to state charges, but this morning, he’s scheduled to appear in federal court at 9 a.m.