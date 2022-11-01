SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The man accused of breaking into the home of Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and beating her husband is set to be arraigned today on charges filed by San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins.

David DePape, 42 of Richmond, Calif., was charged in federal and county courts Monday.

He faces federal charges of assaulting an immediate family member (Paul Pelosi) of a United States official with the intent to retaliate against the official on account of performance of official duties and one count of attempted kidnapping of a U.S. official (Nancy Pelosi) on account of performance of official duties.

These are not the charged DePape will be arraigned for today, however, as subsequently Jenkins charged DePape with her charges in San Francisco County Superior Court, including attempted murder and assault with a deadly weapon.

DePape is in the custody of the San Francisco Sheriff, according to the department’s website.

DePape was also charged with residential burglary, threatening the family of a public official, dissuading a witness from reporting a crime, elder abuse, battery with serious bodily injury, and injuring a wireless communication device.

KRON ON is streaming live

According to San Francisco Police and the FBI, DePape broke into the Pelosi home in Pacific Heights early Friday looking for the speaker. Failing to find her, he beat her 82-year-old husband Paul with a hammer.

Jenkins called the alleged attack violent and depraved and assured her office will prosecute DePape to the fullest extent of the law.

Depape faces 13 years to life in prison for the charges filed by the DA’s office.