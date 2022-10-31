SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The suspect in the assault of Paul Pelosi, the husband of Speaker of the House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi, wanted to hold the second-in-line to the U.S. presidency hostage and break her kneecaps if she lied to him, according to a sworn affidavit from an FBI agent.

The affidavit, signed by FBI Special Agent Stephanie Minor, was attached to the criminal complaint filed against David DePape, 42, of Richmond, Calif., in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California on Monday. In the complaint, DePape was charged with assaulting the immediate family member of a federal official (Mr. Pelosi) and attempting to kidnap a federal official (Mrs. Pelosi).

The affidavit reveals what Minor alleges happened early Friday at the Pelosi residence in San Francisco’s Pacific Heights neighborhood.

Pelosi, DePape found by SFPD

Minor relates that at 2:23 a.m. Friday, 911 dispatch received a call from Mr. Pelosi.

“Pelosi stated words to the effect of there is a male in the home and that the male is going to wait for Pelosi’s wife,” the affidavit states. “Pelosi further conveyed that he does not know who the male is. The male said his name is David.”

Eight minutes later San Francisco Police Department Officer Colby Wilmes knocked open the front door of the Pelosi residence. When he walked in, Wilmes found Mr. Pelosi and DePape both holding a hammer with one hand, with DePape’s other hand on Mr. Pelosi’s forearm.

“Pelosi greeted the officers,” the affidavit states. “The officers asked them what was going on. DePape responded that everything was good. Officers then asked Pelosi and DePape to drop the hammer.”

DePape pulled the hammer from Mr. Pelosi, hitting him in the head. Officers restrained DePape, who identified himself. A laminated glass door, visible in police body worn camera footage, had been broken.

In the bedroom, the SFPD recovered zip ties, and in DePape’s backpack, officers found “among other things, a roll of tape, white rope, one hammer, one pair of rubber and cloth gloves,

and a journal,” according to the affidavit.

The SFPD interviewed witnesses, including Mr. Pelosi while he was in an ambulance en route to the hospital. Mr. Pelosi claimed to have never seen DePape before, and said he was sleeping when DePape appeared in his bedroom asking to speak to “Nancy.”

Mr. Pelosi said he told DePape that his wife was not there, and wouldn’t be for several days. DePape said he’d wait for Mrs. Pelosi, and Mr. Pelosi went to the bathroom, where he made the 911 call.

The hammer was DePape’s, Mr. Pelosi stated.

KRON ON is streaming live

FBI: DePape said he wanted to send message by breaking Pelosi’s knees

FILE – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., speaks during a news conference Friday, July 29, 2022, at the Capitol in Washington. Pelosi arrived in Singapore early Monday, kicking off her Asian tour as questions swirled over a possible stop in Taiwan that has fueled tension with Beijing. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File)

In a taped interview with the SFPD after he was read his Miranda rights, DePape said he wanted to hold the Speaker hostage, the affidavit states.

“If Nancy were to tell DePape the ‘truth,’ he would let her go, and if she ‘lied,’ he

was going to break ‘her kneecaps,'” the affidavit states. “DePape was certain that Nancy would not have told the ‘truth.’ In the course of the interview, DePape articulated he viewed Nancy as the “leader of the pack” of lies told by the Democratic Party.”

DePape said breaking Mrs. Pelosi’s knees would have sent a message to other members of Congress, the affidavit states.

“DePape also later explained that by breaking Nancy’s kneecaps, she would then have to be wheeled into Congress, which would show other Members of Congress there were consequences to actions,” the affidavit states. “DePape also explained generally that he wanted to use Nancy to lure another individual to DePape.”

DePape stated he broke in through a glass door using the hammer, the affidavit states. He then went to the bedroom, and awoke Mr. Pelosi. He told Mr. Pelosi he wanted to tie him up. He knew of the 911 call from the bathroom.

“DePape explained that he did not leave after Pelosi’s call to 9-1-1 because, much like the American founding fathers with the British, he was fighting against tyranny without the option of surrender,” the affidavit states. “DePape reiterated this sentiment elsewhere in the interview.”

The two migrated from the bedroom to near the front door, DePape said, according to the affidavit, where they were found by police.

FBI: DePape lived in Richmond garage

DePape “lived in the garage of a residence on Shasta Street in Richmond,” law enforcement determined. The owner of the premises “confirmed that DePape has resided in the garage for approximately two years,” the affidavit stated.

A federal search warrant Saturday revealed “two hammers, a sword, and a pair of rubber and cloth gloves,” the affidavit states.

“The agents also found evidence that DePape lived in the garage, including DMV paperwork, IRS letters, and Paypal credit cards,” the affidavit stated.

The affidavit was sworn, over the phone, before U.S. Magistrate Judge Thomas S. Hixson on Monday.