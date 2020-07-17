Pelosi calls for FBI investigation into Vallejo police killing of Sean Monterrosa

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has joined Vallejo city officials in calling for a FBI investigation into the police killing of 22-year-old Sean Monterrosa.

“The police killing of Sean Monterrosa was a horrible act of brutality that continues to shake our Bay Area community,” Pelosi wrote in a statement sent out Friday. “Recent reports that key evidence in the investigation was destroyed are deeply disturbing and highlight the urgency and necessity of an outside, independent federal investigation.”

The City of Vallejo announced Wednesday it is seeking a criminal investigation into its police department for destruction of evidence in the case.

The windshield of the Vallejo police car involved in the shooting death of Monterrosa was destroyed, officials say. The car was then placed back into service without prior consultation with the Police Chief or City Attorney’s Office.

“I join Sean’s family, Vallejo city officials and community members in calling for an FBI investigation into Sean’s murder, including into the destruction of essential evidence in this homicide case. We must insist on justice and accountability to honor Sean’s life and the lives of all killed by police brutality in America,” Pelosi wrote. “Sean’s killing highlights the urgent need for the Senate to pass the House-passed George Floyd Justice in Policing Act, which will fundamentally transform the culture of policing in America as it saves lives.”

On Thursday, Sean’s sisters told KRON4 the tampering of evidence disappoints, but doesn’t surprise them. His family is demanding answers on how this could’ve happened.

The 22-year-old man was shot and killed by a Vallejo police officer on June 2 after police responded to a Walgreens parking lot following reports of possible looting. Police say the officer who shot Sean thought he had a gun.

In video released just last week, the officer fired his gun while sitting in the backseat of an unmarked police car. At the time of the shooting — Sean was kneeling on the ground.

His death sparked a number of protests throughout the Bay Area.

“May Sean’s memory be a source of strength to all as we seek justice in his name. May it be a comfort to his family and loved ones that so many in our city mourn with and pray for them during this devastating time,” Pelosi wrote.

The City of Vallejo is in contact with the FBI.

