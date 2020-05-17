Pelosi calls on San Francisco’s largest corporate landlord to return PPP loan

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi released a statement Saturday calling on Veritas Investments, a property management company in San Francisco, to return its $3.6 million Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loan.

Pelosi said the loan is made to help small businesses struggling during the coronavirus crisis. Businesses that really need the assistance, particularly minority, women and veteran-owned businesses.

“Neighborhood businesses such as hair salons, restaurants, convenience stores and others that have been hit hardest by social distancing and other necessary steps to stop the spread of the virus are in dire need of financial assistance,” Pelosi said. “Larger companies like Veritas, one of San Francisco’s largest corporate real estate management firms, which has billions in assets and access to liquidity through other sources, were not the intended beneficiaries of PPP loans. I join San Franciscans in calling on Veritas to return its PPP loan.”

She went on to emphasize the importance of returning the loan, saying Veritas could save some of San Francisco’s most vulnerable small businesses.

“In the spirit of The Heroes Act, which ensures that returned PPP loans will be redistributed to small businesses with 10 or fewer employees, Veritas, by returning its PPP loan, will help save some of our city’s and country’s most vulnerable small businesses,” she said.

