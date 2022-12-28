SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The man accused of breaking into Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s home, holding her husband hostage, and attempting to murder Pelosi’s husband with a hammer, pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday morning.

David DePape, 42, of Richmond, is charged with attempted murder, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and burglary in connection to the San Francisco home invasion.

Police and prosecutors said DePape had a hit list of government leaders, their family members, and celebrities who he planned to target.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi was his first target, but when he broke into her house on October 28, he only found Paul Pelosi asleep in the bedroom, according to police. Two police officers’ body cameras recorded DePape beating Paul Pelosi with a hammer seconds before one officer tackled DePape and arrested him. The body camera video was played in court for DePape’s preliminary hearing earlier this month.

DePape made a full confession to San Francisco Police Department Lt. Carla Hurley, she testified. He allegedly told Hurley that his other targets included: President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter Biden; California Governor Gavin Newsom; and actor Tom Hanks.

911 CALL: Prosecutors played the 911 call Paul Pelosi made to dispatchers when David DePape was armed with a hammer inside the Pelosi's house and holding him hostage. Police said Pelosi did his best to tip off the dispatcher that he needed help, without angering DePape.

On Wednesday DePape waived his right to a speedy trial. His next court date is set for February 23 to schedule a date for a jury trial. He will remain locked in a San Francisco jail cell with no bail.

District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said Wednesday, “Mr. DePape will be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and held accountable for his heinous crimes.”

