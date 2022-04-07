SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi, D-San Francisco, has received a positive test for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

“After testing negative this week, Speaker Pelosi received a positive test result for COVID-19 and is currently asymptomatic,” Drew Hammill, Pelosi’s deputy chief of staff, stated via Twitter. “The Speaker is fully vaccinated and boosted, and is thankful for the robust protection the vaccine has provided.

“The Speaker will quarantine consistent with CDC guidance, and encourages everyone to get vaccinated, boosted and test regularly,” he continued.

Hammill also tweeted that a planned trip to Asia has been postponed.

The House of Representatives is set to start a two-week spring recess.

Pelosi’s not the only one in Washington, D.C. with COVID: Attorney General Merrick Garland and Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo announced positive diagnoses this week after attending an elite Gridiron Club dinner Saturday. Also in attendance was Valerie Biden Owens, the president’s sister.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.