SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-San Francisco) and Rep. Barbara Lee (D-Oakland) headlined a women’s history month event in downtown San Francisco on Friday.

The event celebrated the launch of the American Women Quarters Program, which was first introduced by Lee alongside Rep. Anthony Gonzalez (R-Ohio), Senator Catherine Cortez Masto (D-Nevada), and Senator Deb Fischer (R-Nebraska).

The initial round of quarters featuring female heroes will feature astronaut Sally Ride, activist Wilma Mankiller, and film star Ana May Wong, and will start shipping later this year.

The event is being held at the Western Addition Library at 1550 Scott Street. It also features former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown and former U.S. Treasurer Rosie Rios.