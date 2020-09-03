Pelosi says salon visit was ‘setup,’ wants apology

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – “Hairgate” continues…

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi continues to take heat after she was caught on camera getting her hair done inside eSalon on Union Street Monday, when salons were still completely shut down.

Pelosi says she was set up by the salon owner, who she said had her come to the salon for an appointment, then sent the video to Fox News.

The man who styled her confirms the story, and Mayor London Breed is backing her up.

“I take responsibility for trusting the word of a neighborhood salon that I’ve been to over the years many times and that they said ‘we are able to accommodate people one person at a time and we can set up that time,’ I trusted that,” Pelosi said.

“[It’s] Blown up in the way that it has distracted us from the real issue. The fact is, we don’t have good solid federal leadership that is helping to facilitate. Over 180,000 Americans have died as a result of this virus and had we had what we needed from day one from this federal administration then we would probably not be in as bad a situation as we are,” Mayor Breed said.

A statement released by the attorney of the hair stylist, Jonathan Bernardo, who did Pelosi’s hair Monday, said:

“This office is in possession of photographs, videos and witness information that Ms. Kious [the owner of eSalon], contrary to her prior statements to the press, has actually been operating her business during the stay-at-home orders and similar executive orders limiting in-store operations since as far back as April 2020. Ms. Kious is seen on photographs and video footage styling various clients’ hair, ignoring social distancing guidelines, and not wearing protective equipment (masks), as recently as a few days prior to Speaker Pelosi’s arrival at eSalon on August 31, 2020.

The attorney continued to say that the owner goes as far as forcing stylists to violate such orders for her own financial benefit.

KRON4 reached out to the salon owner on Wednesday and has yet to hear back.

