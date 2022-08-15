SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Congresswoman Nancy Pelosi will host a telephone town hall for San Franciscans on Tuesday. The town hall will begin at 5:00 p.m. and will allow citizens to ask questions to experts.
According to a press release from Pelosi’s office, the town hall will, “Discuss the recent spread of the Monkeypox virus in San Francisco and how you can keep yourself and your loved ones safe from infection.”
Pelosi will be joined by four guests:
- Dr. Grant Colfax, Director of Health, City & County of San Francisco
- Dr. Susan Philip, San Francisco Health Officer & Director of Population Health, San Francisco Department of Public Health
- Dr. Tyler TerMeer, Chief Executive Officer, San Francisco AIDS Foundation
- Dr. Peter Chin-Hong, Professor of Medicine, Infectious Disease, UCSF School of Medicine
To join the town hall, call (833) 261-6164. To learn more, visit Pelosi’s website here.