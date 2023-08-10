SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and her husband Paul Pelosi have granted the lawyers representing the man accused of attacking Paul access to their home, KRON4 has confirmed. A representative for Speaker Emerita Pelosi noted that attorneys for the prosecution as well as the defense would be granted access to inspect the home in relation to the case.

David DePape, the man caught on police body cam footage striking Paul Pelosi in the head with a hammer, has pleaded not guilty. DePape is accused of breaking into the Pelosi’s Pacific Heights home with the intent to find and kidnap Nancy Pelosi, an FBI affidavit states. In addition to the hammer allegedly used in the attack, he also had zip ties, tape and rope with him at the time.

He is charged with premeditated attempted murder, burglary, inflicting injury on an elder likely to cause great bodily injury, assault with a deadly weapon, false imprisonment, and threatening a family member of a public official.

KRON4 reached out to Speaker Emerita Pelosi’s office for further comment, but a spokesperson declined to elaborate.