(KRON) — A hospital in Burlingame was placed on lockdown early Monday morning as police officers arrested four suspects accused of being involved in car burglaries, the San Mateo County Sheriff’s Office said.

SMCSO deputies were alerted to a stolen Jeep that was involved in “a series of auto burglaries within San Mateo County” entering the City of Millbrae at 3:36 a.m., the sheriff’s office said. The driver attempted to flee, and three of the Jeep’s tires were blown out by spike strips.

The Jeep crossed into Burlingame before coming to a rest in front of the Mills-Peninsula Medical Center. Two suspects were arrested, while two others ran to a nearby parking garage, law enforcement said.

The hospital went into lockdown as police searched for the suspects. Four local police departments sent resources to help the deputies, and the other two suspects were arrested without incident, according to police.

The suspects were identified as James Alexander Torres, 19, Jesus Cordova Perez, 20, Ruben Chavez Ramirez, 19, and a 17-year-old who was not identified due to their age. All suspects are from San Jose.

Nobody was injured in the incident, police said.

There are other victims in several jurisdictions tied to this case, the sheriff’s office said. Anyone with information is asked to call SMCSO at (650) 363-4008.