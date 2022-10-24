SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) – Police in San Mateo announced an officer broke up a sideshow at the Hillsdale Mall late Saturday after she heard tires screeching and saw smoke coming from a parking lot.

At the top level of a parking garage the officer found a 2005 Jaguar “moving in a tight circular motion and emitting smoke from the friction,” police stated. “Several people and vehicles were perilously close to the continuously spinning vehicle.”

“The officer immediately conducted an enforcement stop of the vehicle for reckless driving,” the announcement continued.

When the car stopped, the officer found two 17-year-old boys: one a passenger and the other the driver.

When conducting an inventory search before impounding the Jaguar, police found a 9mm Ruger pistol loaded with an extended magazine and an additional magazine.

“Through on scene investigation, officers learned the Ruger had been stolen, but the theft had not been reported,” police stated. “Because a firearm was located in the vehicle, officers conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle and located marijuana blunts, a bag of loose marijuana, and scales. The juvenile male driver was arrested and transported to Hillcrest Juvenile Hall. He was booked on multiple charges. Officers released the passenger to his parent.”

The driver was arrested on the following charges: