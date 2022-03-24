MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif. (KRON) — An East Palo Alto man was arrested Wednesday in Mountain View for suspicion of assault and multiple burglaries, police announced Thursday in a news release.

One of the burglaries was on Jan. 28 at the 200 block of Infinity Way where a caller reported someone who was possibly stealing bikes.

The possible suspect was in the driver’s seat of a Lexus, according to police.

Police said they tried to talk to the suspect, but the driver drove away at a high speed — nearly hitting an officer.

After a few months of investigating, detectives discovered that the driver of the Lexus was also connected to other burglaries in Mountain View.

Authorities arrested the suspect on Shoreline Boulevard by spotting him with his car that was stolen from Cupertino, police said.

He attempted to run away, but after a short chase, the suspect was detained.

The suspect was identified as 27-year-old Anthony Quach who was arrested on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon, several counts of burglary, vehicle theft, receiving a stolen vehicle, and resisting arrest.

Quach was booked into Santa Clara County Jail and is being held without bail, police said.

Second suspect arrested

26-year-old San Jose resident Ramiro Rosales was arrested on Thursday by detectives on suspicion of multiple counts of residential burglary.

Rosales is believed to be connected with Quach and the Mountain View burglaries, according to police.