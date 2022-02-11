Peninsula’s Tanforan mall to become biotech office space

SAN BRUNO (KRON) – The 44 acres the Tanforan mall in San Bruno sits on has been sold to a real estade developer.

Alexandria Real Estate has purchased three different sections of the Tanforan site for roughly $300 million. They plan to put in a life sciences campus and office space.

There could also be housing, which is something the city of San Bruno was hoping for as it looked for someone to redevelop this location.

Now, the Tanforan mall has been here since the 1970s. It was redeveloped in the early 2000s. And as it changes ownerships the people who live nearby are concerned about what this could mean for the people who work here and the future of this area.

So far, we have not seen any specific details on what Alexandria Real Estate plans to do here, and certainly that will be an ongoing conversation with the county and the city of San Bruno in the months and years ahead.