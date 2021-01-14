People 65 and older can request vaccine appointment in Contra Costa County

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The expansion of vaccine distribution is happening across the Bay Area now that the minimum age-eligible to get the vaccine was dropped to 65 nationally.

However, in most cases, it does not yet include those who are 65 to 74 years old, as it is up to each county and health provider to make the vaccines available.

In San Francisco on Thursday, Sutter Health began inoculating those 75 and older with the COVID-19 vaccine.

That has also started in parts of Contra Costa County, where they are now also allowing those 65 and older to go on the public health department’s website and request an appointment for a vaccine.

“We have begun the process of offering appointments for those individuals but we are still heavily prioritizing those 75 and up,” health officer Dr. Chris Farnitano said.

That means while those 65 and over can put in a request, it could be sometime before those 65 to 74 will actually be scheduled to get a shot.

“It’s all about vaccine supply, we are working as fast as the vaccine supply will allow,” Dr. Farnitano said.

Health officials say week to week they never know just how much vaccine they’ll get which comes from the federal government and is allocated by the state but they say there’s is a reason for hope.

“We are anticipating an increase in vaccine over the next few weeks we don’t know what the scale is though but it is looking a little more encouraging,” Dr. Farnitano said.

The key thing to remember is in most places you can’t just walk in and request a shot. The best bet is to go to your provider’s website, sign up if available and then they’ll let you know when it’s your turn.