People continue to face issues filing for unemployment, connecting with office over the phone

(KRON) – Here in California, more than 3.1 million people have filed for unemployment since mid-March, according to Governor Gavin Newsom, but so many people across the country continue to have major issues filing and some are unable to connect to anyone at the unemployment office over the phone.

KRON4 checked in with a few people here in the Bay Area who still have not gotten paid to try to answer their questions.

“When you call EDD you get a busy number most of the time,” Kamran Downing said.

Kamran Downing left his job to home school his daughter. His wife works at a hospital and they made the decision as a family that her job was more valuable.

But Downing has had trouble getting through to the Employment Development Department to file for unemployment, just like so many other KRON4 viewers who have emailed us saying they cannot reach anyone or that they filed but have not received any money.

“I finally got a hold of somebody and when I did they told me I had been denied for my first two weeks simply because I put ‘no’ I am not looking for work,” Downing said.

Jessica Musante, a preschool teacher, is having a similar issue.

“The question I have really is, I can’t look for work. Every preschool is closed. It’s a weird question. I feel like it’s making so many more problems for people if the requirement is to say you’re looking for work. Is that why people are getting stuck?” Musante said.

KRON4 called and emailed EDD several times on Tuesday but just like many of you at home, we also were unable to reach someone to answer our questions.

We understand your frustration and we did find on the EDD website that they will not penalize you for saying you will not be looking for work and you will be paid benefits for that week if you meet all other eligibility requirements.

But that isn’t the case for Musante.

“I’m just still waiting, everything is pending, it says it’s confirmed, it says it’s there, it’s just in limbo,” Musante said.

The EDD website says the best way to submit a claim is online.

“Just waiting for the mail to come every day and hoping that there’s a miracle in that mailbox,” Briana Wood, plant technical assistant, said.

