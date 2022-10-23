SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Multiple people have been displaced after a house fire Sunday afternoon, the San Francisco Fire Department announced on Twitter. The fire happened at 1978 46th Ave. in the Outer Sunset neighborhood.

It is unknown at this time how many people were displaced. The blaze was a 1-alarm fire. Black smoke was seen coming out of the home, a neighbor told KRON4.

SFFD first tweeted about the fire at 1:39 p.m.

Crews respond to a fire at 1978 46th Ave. on Oct. 23 in San Francisco.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Officers from the San Francisco Police Department were also at the scene in response. The home is located roughly four blocks away from Ocean Beach