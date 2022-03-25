SANTA ROSA (KRON) – I’m live at the Russian River Brewering Co. in Santa Rosa where a long line has already formed. People have their chairs, blankets, and warm coats on as it’s a chilly morning.

People come from other states and countries.

This is an annual tradition – people wait in these early morning hours to get the first taste of the breweries triple IPA called Pliny the younger.

The pandemic has stopped big fans from lining up for the fresh brew since February 2020 so people are excited to do it again.

The launch of this year’s Pliny the younger was postponed back when omicron cases were surging in January.

But the Russian River brewery staff says after months of planning, scheduling and rescheduling – it’s finally happening today.

There are some heat lamps out here for those who early birds.

Pliny the younger is only on tap at the Russian River brew pubs like the one here in downtown Santa Rosa – you can also buy bottles to go today through April 7.

Each guest will be limited to three pours of the new release with a maximum two and a half hour time limit.

This is new, so that they can clean and sanitize each table between guests and to keep the line moving.

Pro-tip from the brewmasters here: come on a weekday – the lines are going to be long all weekend.

We are talking about a six hour wait when it’s busy!