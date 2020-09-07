People rally for workers’ rights, BLM on Golden Gate Bridge

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Some people were trying to get onto beaches this Labor Day, and some people were holding a rally for workers’ rights and for Black Lives Matter on the Golden Gate Bridge.
The rally was held in the morning and was wrapping up by noon. There was a police presence on the bridge.
