SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Amid the increase in attacks on Asian Americans here in the Bay Area and across the United States, people are coming together to rally and denounce the violent behavior.

On Saturday, a “Stop Asian Hate” rally took place in San Francisco’s Chinatown.

One of the rally’s organizers and executive director of Oakland Rising, Liz Suk, talks with KRON4’s Noelle Bellow about the efforts.