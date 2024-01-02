(KRON) – A person was arrested for selling illegal fireworks in San Rafael the weekend before New Year’s Day.

The weekend prior to the New Year, officers contacted a suspect in possession of and selling fireworks on the corner of Medway Road and Canal Street in San Rafael.

According to police, the suspect admitted to selling fireworks to the public. The officers seized the illegal fireworks as evidence.

(Photo: San Rafael Police Department)

The suspect was arrested for illegal fireworks possession and sales.

The San Rafael Police Department announced the department received over 40 calls regarding illegal fireworks on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.